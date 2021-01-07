138 new cases of COVID-19 in Niagara
138 new COVID-19 cases were reported in Niagara today.
There are now 938 active cases on the go, and 44 outbreaks across the region.
80 people are in hospital being treated for the virus in Niagara.
Ontario is reporting 3,519 new cases of COVID-19 and 89 more deaths today, both daily highs for the province.
