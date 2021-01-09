139 new cases of COVID-19 in Niagara Saturday
139 new COVID-19 cases have been reported in Niagara on Saturday.
That's lower then yesterday's daily high of 196 cases.
There are now 1077 active cases across the region, with 47 outbreaks.
28 of those outbreaks are located in a healthcare facility, including many long-term care homes.
73 people are being treated in hospital in Niagara for the virus.
For more information on COVID in Niagara click here.
-
PARENTAL GUIDANCE - Episode 51This week we check in with Mat Siscoe – to recap 2020 and begin 2021 with a positive spin!
-
LIZ FLEMING TRAVELS - January 9th, 2021This week, Liz speaks with Carla Brake from Globus Travel about Avalon river cruising, talking about touring Paris in a day, and highlighting great walking tours in Niagara.
-
FOOD THERAPY - January 9th, 2021This week on Food Therapy, Lynn will help you achieve your 2021 health goals.