139 new cases of COVID-19 in Niagara Saturday

139 new COVID-19 cases have been reported in Niagara on Saturday.

That's lower then yesterday's daily high of 196 cases.

There are now 1077 active cases across the region, with 47 outbreaks.

28 of those outbreaks are located in a healthcare facility, including many long-term care homes.

73 people are being treated in hospital in Niagara for the virus.

