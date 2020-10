Niagara Region Public Health have confirmed 14 new cases of COVID-19.

Currently, Niagara has 109 active cases of the virus and nine active outbreaks.

Most of Niagara's active cases of COVID-19 are in Fort Erie.

Click here to see the full data from Niagara Region Public Health.

According to Niagara Health, two patients are currently in hospital in Niagara for COVID-19.