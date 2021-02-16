14 new cases of COVID and no new deaths in Niagara
14 new cases of COVID-19 have been reported in Niagara.
No new deaths were announced by Niagara Public Health, with the death toll remaining at 361.
There are 330 active cases across the region.
16 people are being treated in hospital locally for the virus.
