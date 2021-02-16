iHeartRadio
-8°C
Instagram
61010
Sms*

14 new cases of COVID and no new deaths in Niagara

kid mask snow

14 new cases of COVID-19 have been reported in Niagara.

No new deaths were announced by Niagara Public Health, with the death toll remaining at 361.

There are 330 active cases across the region.

16 people are being treated in hospital locally for the virus.

Latest Audio