14 new cases of COVID in Niagara today, and 30% of residents are now fully vaccinated

Niagara is reporting 14 new cases of COVID-19 today, which marks the highest number since last Saturday.

No new deaths were reported today, but one death was reported on Thursday, July, 1st.

The death toll now sits at 415.

The number of active cases has fallen to 130.

Five people are being treated in hospital, with one of those in the ICU.

462,000 doses of a COVID vaccine have been administered in Niagara so far. 66% of residents have received one dose, and 30% have received both doses.