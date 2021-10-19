14 new cases of COVID in Niagara, with 15 people being treated in hospital

Niagara Public Health is reporting 14 new cases of COVID-19 today.

No new deaths were announced.

The number of active cases across the region sits at 131.

15 people are being treated by Niagara Health in hospital for the virus, five are in the ICU.

Four of the patients are vaccinated, and all are over the age of 41.

985 doses of a COVID vaccine were administered yesterday in Niagara, with 76% of residents with one dose, and 72.9% with both.