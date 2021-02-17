14 new cases of COVID reported in Niagara for a second day in a row
14 new cases of COVID-19 have been reported in Niagara for a second day in a row.
One new death was announced today, bringing the death toll to 362.
There are 320 active cases across the region.
Niagara is in the 'grey' zone of Ontario's COVID-19 restriction framework meaning retail stores can reopen to 25% capacity.
Gyms, bars, hair salons remain closed.
-
ROUNDTABLE with Rev. Martha Lockwood and Fred DaviesROUNDTABLE with Rev. Martha Lockwood and Fred Davies
-
Legal Stories of the Week - Feb 17Criminal Lawyer Ari Goldkind joins Tim every Wednesday to discuss the legal stories of the week. Lockdown opponents call for arrest, assault and murder of Niagara’s medical officer of health. 'Oh, come on!' Comedian Mike Ward's lawyer provokes outburst from Supreme Court justices.
-
Problems with medical pot grow ops in Port Colborne - MayorPort Colborne Mayor Bill Steele is concerned some medical marijuana operations are not what they claim to be.