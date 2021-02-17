14 new cases of COVID reported in Niagara for a second day in a row

14 new cases of COVID-19 have been reported in Niagara for a second day in a row.

One new death was announced today, bringing the death toll to 362.

There are 320 active cases across the region.

Niagara is in the 'grey' zone of Ontario's COVID-19 restriction framework meaning retail stores can reopen to 25% capacity.

Gyms, bars, hair salons remain closed.