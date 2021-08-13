14 new COVID cases in Niagara, one person in the ICU
Niagara Public Health is reporting 14 new cases of COVID-19.
The number of active cases has risen to 74.
One COVID patient is being treated in the ICU in Niagara Health's St. Catharines hospital.
640,000 doses of a COVID vaccine have been administered in Niagara, with 70% with one dose and 62.9% with both.
AT THE MOVIES WITH RICHARD CROUSETim talks to Richard Crouse, Host of the talk show Pop Life on CTV NewsChannel and CTV! Pop Life airing Saturdays at 8:30 p.m. ET and Sundays at 2:30 p.m. ET on CTV News Channel. This week watching: *Free Guy (in theatres) *Respect (in theatres) *The Comeback Trail (PVOD)
Future of the Walker YMCA buildingTim talks to Steven Chuang CEO YMCA of Niagara on the future of the local building Help out by filling out a survey on how to best serve the needs of the community, post pandemic. YMCA of Niagara: Health, Fitness and Aquatics Community Interest Survey https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/LJ953PK