14 new COVID cases in Niagara, one person in the ICU

covid niagara aug 13

Niagara Public Health is reporting 14 new cases of COVID-19.

The number of active cases has risen to 74.

One COVID patient is being treated in the ICU in Niagara Health's St. Catharines hospital.

640,000 doses of a COVID vaccine have been administered in Niagara, with 70% with one dose and 62.9% with both.

