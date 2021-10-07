14 people being treated for COVID-19 in Niagara's hospitals, including a child

38 new cases of COVID-19 have been reported in Niagara today, marking the highest number of cases in a week.

On October 1st, 41 new infections were reported.

14 people are being treated in hospital, four are in the ICU.

Only one patient is vaccinated.

There is now one child being treated in hospital for the virus under the age of 16, but the majority of hospitalized cases are between the ages of 41-65.

The child is not vaccinated.

1052 vaccine doses were administered in Niagara yesterday. 71.6% of residents have both doses, while 76% have had one.