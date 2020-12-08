14 sites across Canada will host COVID vaccine for distribution

The first doses of Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine will only be given to patients at one of the 14 sites where the doses are initially being delivered.

Dr. Theresa Tam, Canada's chief public health officer, says the plan is to move the doses as little as possible.

She acknowledged that will make it more difficult to vaccinate residents of long-term care homes, who cannot easily be moved to other sites.

Pfizer's vaccine against the virus that causes COVID-19 has to be stored at extraordinarily cold temperatures with specialized boxes and equipment.

Meantime, Tam says the average number of COVID-19 deaths in Canada each day in the last week topped 92 people, up from a seven-day average of 87 deaths a day on Monday.

There are also now nearly 2,700 people in hospital being treated for COVID-19, and one in five of them are in intensive care.