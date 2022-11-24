14-year-old charged in three Niagara Falls robberies

Niagara police responded to three robberies between 2:30 a.m. November 19 and 7:00 p.m. November 20.

Police say the same suspect robbed a Niagara Falls cannabis store, a vape store and a variety store.

Each time, store employees were threatened with a knife.

No injuries were reported.

About $200 in merchandise was stolen.

A 14-year-old from Niagara Falls is charged with three counts of robbery.