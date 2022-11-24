14-year-old charged in three Niagara Falls robberies
Niagara police responded to three robberies between 2:30 a.m. November 19 and 7:00 p.m. November 20.
Police say the same suspect robbed a Niagara Falls cannabis store, a vape store and a variety store.
Each time, store employees were threatened with a knife.
No injuries were reported.
About $200 in merchandise was stolen.
A 14-year-old from Niagara Falls is charged with three counts of robbery.
-
The Drive with Karl Dockstader - Natasha Bell and Ashleigh - The second annual BIPOC holiday Market
Sunday November 27th from 11a - 5p come #DowntownSTC for a fantastic line-up of Black, Indigenous, & People of Colour vendors & creators music by DJ Rennie, food, holiday shopping & a visit from SANTA!! The second annual BIPOC holiday Market is being hosted by Blackowned905 & B MRKT at the Downtown St. Catharines Market Square
-
-
Michael Prosia, CBSA, Director of Corporate, Programs and Integration Management Division
Travelling for US Thanksgiving or Black Friday deals? The CBSA offers tips to facilitate your border crossing