14-year-old girl hit by H3 Hummer on the way to school in Grimsby remains in serious condition

A 14-year-old girl continues to recover in hospital after being hit by an SUV on her way to school in Grimsby last week.

Police say the girl, who attends West Niagara Secondary's Grimsby location, remains in hospital in serious condition.

"She has significant injuries that will take time to recover from."

The accident happened last Monday, Jan. 30th, at 7:48 a.m. on Livingston Ave., just down the street from both Blessed Trinity, and West Niagara high schools.

Exams were taking place at both schools that day.

The teen girl was treated on scene for serious injuries by paramedics, and then rushed to an out-of-region hospital.

The vehicle involved is a black H3 Hummer driven by a 17-year-old woman who remained on the scene.

The investigation into the crash continues.