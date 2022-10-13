14-year-old girl reported missing in Thorold found safe
Niagara Police say they have located a 14-year-old girl reported missing in Thorold.
Layla Travers was reported missing after leaving her house early Tuesday morning.
Police say Travers was located today at 2 p.m. and she is safe.
-
Chuck Jagiello: Garrison Theatre
Chuck Jagiello: Garrison Theatre
-
View From The Drive Thru: Jimmy Carr Art: Trouble
View From The Drive Thru: Jimmy Carr Art: Trouble
-
Erik Tomas, The Raceline Radio Network Toronto
Erik Tomas, The Raceline Radio Network Toronto