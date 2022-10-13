iHeartRadio
14-year-old girl reported missing in Thorold found safe


Niagara Police say they have located a 14-year-old girl reported missing in Thorold.

Layla Travers was reported missing after leaving her house early Tuesday morning.

Police say Travers was located today at 2 p.m. and she is safe.

 

