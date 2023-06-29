14-year-old Port Colborne boy charged for pulling knife on Avondale employee
Niagara Police say a 14-year-old boy has been arrested after a robbery in Port Colborne.
Police were called to the Avondale Store on Main Street West and Elm Street late yesterday morning after a robbery.
When officers arrived on the scene they were told a boy was shoplifting and when confronted outside the store, he pulled out a knife.
A driver passing by noticed what was happening and pulled over to help.
The employee and driver were not hurt.
Officers eventually located a suspect at the intersection of Elm Street and Neff Street and placed him under arrest.
The knife was also recovered.
The 14-year-old arrested is from Port Colborne and is charged with Assault with a Weapon, Theft Under $5000, and Fail to Comply with Sentence.
The boy can't be named because the Youth Criminal Justice Act prohibits the Niagara Regional Police Service from releasing that information.
A bail hearing will be held later today.
