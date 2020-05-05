14 yr old girl faces murder charge in death of fellow teen in Thunder Bay
A 14-year-old girl has been charged in the death of another teen in Thunder Bay, Ont.
City police say the body of 14-year-old Kayleigh Ivall was found by a passerby early last week.
Investigators later set up a tip line to help gather info on her death, the cause of which was not released.
Police say they arrested a 14-year-old girl on Monday afternoon and charged her with first-degree murder.
The accused's name is not being released in accordance with the Youth Criminal Justice Act.
Police have not indicated whether there was any existing relationship between the girl and Ivall.
