1429 new cases of COVID, five deaths and positivity rate hits 7-month high in Ontario

Ontario reported 1429 new COVID-19 cases today, and five additional deaths.

Today's test positivity rate hit a high not seen in nearly seven months, now sitting at 6.6%.

With case counts on the rise over the past month, the seven-day rolling average continues to climb and hit 1,400 today, compared to 975 a week ago.

There are currently 385 people in Ontario hospitals with the virus and 162 in intensive care units.

Ontario's top doctor will be hosting a briefing on COVID this afternoon at 3 p.m. to discuss the fast-spreading Omicron variant in the province.