144 new COVID-19 cases in Niagara with 71 people in hospital

144 new COVID-19 cases have been reported in Niagara today.

No new deaths have been reported, leaving the death toll at 384.

There are 71 people being treated in hospital with 17 of those patients in the ICU.

ICU capacity in Niagara has now reached 78%.

138,000 doses of the vaccine have been administered in Niagara so far.

