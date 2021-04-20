144 new COVID-19 cases in Niagara with 71 people in hospital
144 new COVID-19 cases have been reported in Niagara today.
No new deaths have been reported, leaving the death toll at 384.
There are 71 people being treated in hospital with 17 of those patients in the ICU.
ICU capacity in Niagara has now reached 78%.
138,000 doses of the vaccine have been administered in Niagara so far.
Doug Gilham, Meteorologist, The Weather Network - A weather advisory has been issued for NiagaraThe Winter Weather Travel Advisory in effect for tonight and Wednesday morning as snowfall amounts of 10 to 15 cm are expected. Environment Canada says you can expect rapidly accumulating snow, and reduced visibility in the overnight hours into Wednesday morning.