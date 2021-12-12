1476 new COVID-19 cases, 8 deaths, and 158 in ICU across Ontario Sunday

Ontario has reported 1,476 new cases of COVID-19 today, and eight additional deaths.

The seven-day rolling average of new cases now stands at 1,236, up from 1,194 yesterday and 761 one week ago.

Ontario reported 1,607 new cases on Saturday, a seven-month high, and 1,452 on Friday.

Ontario labs processed 38,477 new specimens, generating a positivity rate of 5.4 per cent. It’s the highest test positivity has been since May 25.

The Ministry of Health says there are 158 patients in hospital ICUs due to COVID-19, up 12 from Saturday.

Niagara reported 68 new COVID cases yesterday. Numbers haven't peaked that high locally since May.