1487 new cases of COVID reported in Ontario today along with 10 deaths

Ontario is reporting 1,487 new cases of COVID-19 today.

That's an increase from the 1,248 new infections reported yesterday as well as the 1,242 infections reported last Monday (Nov. 9).

There were also an additional 10 deaths reported on Monday, including four residents in long-term care homes.

The Ministry of Health says that the positivity rate was 4.1 per cent.

Niagara's numbers will be released at noon. We do know there are 5 people being treated in hospital in Niagara for the virus.