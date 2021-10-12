15 cases of COVID-19 and 11 people in hospital in Niagara today

15 new cases of COVID-19 have been reported in Niagara today.

No new deaths were announced.

11 people are being treated in hospital, with four in the ICU.

Only one is fully vaccinated..

The majority of patients are between the ages of 41-65, however a child under the age of 16 remains in hospital with the virus.

There are eight outbreaks being tracked by public health.

Only 130 doses of a COVID vaccine were administered in Niagara on the Thanksgiving Monday.

72% of Niagara residents have had two doses of a vaccine, 76.3% have had both.