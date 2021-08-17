15 children got COVID-19 after kid with symptoms allegedly sent to York childcare centre
York Region officials say 15 children have tested positive for COVID-19 after a parent sent their child to a daycare centre with symptoms of the virus earlier this month.
The region says the outbreak at Tiny Treasures Learning and Child Care Centre in Vaughan, Ont., also includes one staff or visitor.
Officials say the child sent with symptoms on Aug. 3 would not have passed the daily COVID-19 screening at the facility and should have isolated.
They say the parent violated the medical officer of health's order instructing those with COVID-19 or its symptoms to isolate.
Spokesman Patrick Casey says as a result, the parent was charged $770 plus a victim surcharge fee.
The region is reminding residents to stay home and isolate if they experience COVID-19 symptoms until they test negative.
