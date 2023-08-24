15 marine mammal deaths at Marineland over the past four years

The Canadian Press has learned that 14 whales and one dolphin have died at Marineland over the past four years.



All but two of those 15 marine mammal deaths were among the park's beluga whales.



A list created by the Ministry of the Solicitor General that was obtained through freedom-of-information laws shows 12 beluga deaths occurred during a two-year window at the Niagara Falls attraction.



A beluga named Ikora died on October 24th, 2019, followed by 10 others and a beluga named Bull dying on November 23rd, 2021.



The ministry confirmed three more deaths this year: Kiska, the park's lone killer whale, a dolphin and another beluga.



During that time, provincial authorities raised concerns about the park's water quality and had declared all of the marine mammals were under distress.



The province told the park in May 2021 to fix its water, an order Marineland appealed, saying its animals were not in distress.



Marineland denied any link between beluga whale deaths and the condition of the water they lived in.



Marineland also says on its website that it has a strong record of providing for the welfare of its animals and will -- quote -- ``continue to prioritize their health and wellbeing.''



A Niagara Falls provincial legislator says the time has come for Marineland to get out of the animal business.



New Democrat Wayne Gates says he would like to see the tourist attraction repurposed without animals.



Marineland opened in 1961 and has grown into a large park with dolphins, sea lions, beluga whales and bears among other animals.



The park also has rides, roller-coasters and a splash pad.