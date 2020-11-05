iHeartRadio
15 new cases of COVID-19 in Niagara

Niagara Region Public Health have confirmed 15 new cases of COVID-19.

Right now Niagara has 202 active cases of COVID-19, and 18 active outbreaks.

Most of Niagara's active cases of the virus are in Thorold and Fort Erie.

To see the full data from Niagara Region Public Health, click here.

