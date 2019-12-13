15 people on latest NRP impaired driving list

Niagara Regional Police have released the latest list of people facing alleged impaired driving charges.

15 drivers, mostly local residents, were charged by the NRP between November 25th and December 8th 2019.

The following individuals have been charged criminally with impaired driving by alcohol or drugs, driving with a blood alcohol concentration of 80 mgs or above of alcohol in 100 ml of blood, or refusing to provide a breath / blood sample.

Emanuel J. M. VALLEE 31 years, Grimsby

Lukasz GACIK 28 years, St. Catharines

Brandon K. ROSS 32 years, Niagara Falls

Alexis A. BURY 36 years, St. Catharines

Lisa A. DWYER 52 years, Welland

Bonnie M. GRIMM 72 years, Niagara-on-the-Lake

Derald C. KEAGAN 48 years, St. Catharines

Thomas R. MITCHINSON 52 years, St. Catharines

Amritpal S. SANDHU 37 years, Thorold

Dora M. BOMBERRY 34 years, Oshweken

Dellany SLUGOSKI 29 years, Welland

Arthur A. AUMELL 38 years, St. Catharines

Lorenzo M. CARIBONI 23 years, St. Catharines

Allen ADACHI 56 years, Thorold

Gerald JOHNSON 39 years, Buffalo, NY