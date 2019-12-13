15 people on latest NRP impaired driving list
Niagara Regional Police have released the latest list of people facing alleged impaired driving charges.
15 drivers, mostly local residents, were charged by the NRP between November 25th and December 8th 2019.
The following individuals have been charged criminally with impaired driving by alcohol or drugs, driving with a blood alcohol concentration of 80 mgs or above of alcohol in 100 ml of blood, or refusing to provide a breath / blood sample.
Emanuel J. M. VALLEE 31 years, Grimsby
Lukasz GACIK 28 years, St. Catharines
Brandon K. ROSS 32 years, Niagara Falls
Alexis A. BURY 36 years, St. Catharines
Lisa A. DWYER 52 years, Welland
Bonnie M. GRIMM 72 years, Niagara-on-the-Lake
Derald C. KEAGAN 48 years, St. Catharines
Thomas R. MITCHINSON 52 years, St. Catharines
Amritpal S. SANDHU 37 years, Thorold
Dora M. BOMBERRY 34 years, Oshweken
Dellany SLUGOSKI 29 years, Welland
Arthur A. AUMELL 38 years, St. Catharines
Lorenzo M. CARIBONI 23 years, St. Catharines
Allen ADACHI 56 years, Thorold
Gerald JOHNSON 39 years, Buffalo, NY
-
Daughter with Special Needs In Home Two Hours Away
Matt Holmes Speaks with Laurie Didyk and Chris Mindorff from Grimsby regarding their special needs daughter moved to a home two hours away
-
Budget Night St. Catharines Council/Future of Garden City Golf Course
Matt Holmes Speaks with St. CatharInes City Councilor Merritton Ward Greg Miller regarding budget night at St. Catharines council and future of Garden City Golf course
-
Burgoyne Bridge Barriers To Be Installed By April
Matt Holmes Speaks with Niagara Region CAO Ron Tripp regarding the Burgoyne Bridge barriers being installed by April 2020