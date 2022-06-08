15 people on Niagara Regional Police's latest list of impaired drivers
Niagara Regional Police have released the latest list of names of people charged with impaired driving.
Between May 30, 2022 to June 5, 2022, 15 people were criminally charged.
The Police Service reports the names of people who are charged with an alleged criminal impaired driving offence in the region to deter others from doing the same.
The following individuals have been charged criminally with impaired driving by alcohol or drugs, driving with a blood alcohol concentration of 80 mgs or above of alcohol in 100 ml of blood, or refusing to provide a breath / blood sample.
Kenneth M. MILLER, 26yrs, Wainfleet
Halin MARITCH, 33yrs, Lincoln
Peter B. NAUTA, 28yrs, Pelham
Trinity D. WATMORE, 22yrs, St. Catharines
Terri E. PARTYKA, 47yrs, Port Colborne
Jamil M. TARIQ, 31yrs, Toronto
David G. DIRINGER, 60yrs, New Fane, New York
Yaroslav GLADKY, 40yrs, Buffalo, New York
Luis HERRERA, 32yrs, St. Catharines
Kevin M. MEYER, 62yrs, St. Catharines
Joshua V. VISOCKAS, 27yrs, Sudbury
Katie NAGY, 26yrs, Fort Erie
Morgan T. YATES, 24yrs, Fort Erie
Alexander M. BROWN, 35yrs, St. Catharines
Tanya M. CHEPSIUK, 48yrs, St. Catharines