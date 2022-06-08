15 people on Niagara Regional Police's latest list of impaired drivers

Niagara Regional Police have released the latest list of names of people charged with impaired driving.

Between May 30, 2022 to June 5, 2022, 15 people were criminally charged.

The Police Service reports the names of people who are charged with an alleged criminal impaired driving offence in the region to deter others from doing the same.

The following individuals have been charged criminally with impaired driving by alcohol or drugs, driving with a blood alcohol concentration of 80 mgs or above of alcohol in 100 ml of blood, or refusing to provide a breath / blood sample.

Kenneth M. MILLER, 26yrs, Wainfleet

Halin MARITCH, 33yrs, Lincoln

Peter B. NAUTA, 28yrs, Pelham

Trinity D. WATMORE, 22yrs, St. Catharines

Terri E. PARTYKA, 47yrs, Port Colborne

Jamil M. TARIQ, 31yrs, Toronto

David G. DIRINGER, 60yrs, New Fane, New York

Yaroslav GLADKY, 40yrs, Buffalo, New York

Luis HERRERA, 32yrs, St. Catharines

Kevin M. MEYER, 62yrs, St. Catharines

Joshua V. VISOCKAS, 27yrs, Sudbury

Katie NAGY, 26yrs, Fort Erie

Morgan T. YATES, 24yrs, Fort Erie

Alexander M. BROWN, 35yrs, St. Catharines

Tanya M. CHEPSIUK, 48yrs, St. Catharines