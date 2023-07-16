15-thousand lighting strikes across Ontario in last 2 days

Officials say Ontario recorded more than 15-thousand lightning strikes in the last two days, increasing the threat of wildfires in the province.



The Ministry of Natural Resources and Forestry took to social media Saturday to warn residents that stormy conditions and wildfires go ``hand-in-hand.''



If lightning is encountered, Environment Canada advises getting to a safe location, ideally either a building with plumbing or wiring or an all metal vehicle, and staying there for 30 minutes after the last rumble of thunder.



The agency says lightning kills two to three Canadians a year and injures approximately 180 others.