15 year old arrested after stabbing in Welland

A 15 year old boy has been arrested after a stabbing in Welland.

Niagara police say they responded to a fight inside a restaurant on Monday night where they found a 15 year old suffering from a stab wound.

The victim was treated and sent to an out of region hospital with serious injuries believed to be non-life threatening.

Officers believe two groups of youths, that had a previous altercation, were at the restaurant on Lincoln Street when altercation re kindled and escalated into a fight where the victim was stabbed with a knife.

A 15 year old from Welland has been arrested and charged with assault with a weapon.

The Youth Criminal Justice Act of Canada prohibits the Niagara Regional Police Service from identifying the youth charged in relation to this matter.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact detectives by calling 905-688-4111, option 3, extension 1023300.

