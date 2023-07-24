15-year-old boy facing charges after allegedly spraying man with a harmful chemical
Windsor Police say a 15-year-old boy is facing charges after he allegedly sprayed a man in the face with a -- quote -- ``harmful chemical.''
Investigators say the incident happened on Saturday evening, after a 58-year-old man got into an argument with a boy whose bicycle was blocking the road.
Police allege the boy left, and returned to the scene a short time later and sprayed the man in the face.
They didn't say what chemical he allegedly used, but they say the man suffered injuries and was taken to hospital.
The teen -- who can't be named under provisions of the Youth Criminal Justice Act -- was charged with assault with a weapon and administering a noxious substance.
-
LIFE UNSCRIPTED - Episode #137
Shauna McLeod, Founder and Executive Director of the Willow Arts Community talks about the therapeutic value of art and creativity for people who are living with mental illness or substance abuse disorder.
-
Searching For Solutions with Walter Sendzik - Episode #12
GUEST - Steve Borisenko - savemylife.ca
Niagara has a problem with addiction. To address this, local organizations have come together to create a service for anyone seeking help. At savemylife.ca you can find all the programs around the region that can provide the support you or your loved ones may need.
-
LIZ FLEMING TRAVELS (JULY 15, 2023)
This week on LFT, we’re talking with City Passes, a company that offers discounted tickets to top attractions in cities across North America. Then we’ll have a look at how technology can enhance your travel experiences and we’ll talk about two coach trips - one to Cape Cod and the other, to the Agawa Canyon