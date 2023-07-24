15-year-old boy facing charges after allegedly spraying man with a harmful chemical

Windsor Police say a 15-year-old boy is facing charges after he allegedly sprayed a man in the face with a -- quote -- ``harmful chemical.''



Investigators say the incident happened on Saturday evening, after a 58-year-old man got into an argument with a boy whose bicycle was blocking the road.



Police allege the boy left, and returned to the scene a short time later and sprayed the man in the face.



They didn't say what chemical he allegedly used, but they say the man suffered injuries and was taken to hospital.



The teen -- who can't be named under provisions of the Youth Criminal Justice Act -- was charged with assault with a weapon and administering a noxious substance.