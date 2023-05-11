15-year-old boy from Welland missing since last Monday
Niagara Police are looking for a missing 15-year-old boy from Welland.
Donavin Sullivan-Karr was last seen on May 1st in St Catharines near Scott and Niagara Streets.
At that time he refused to return home and left the area on foot.
No one hs heard from him since last Monday, and it's not clear where he is now.
He is described as white, 100 pounds, 5’5”, brown hair, with brown eyes.
He was wearing a black baseball hat, black sweater, black pants, backpack and a satchel.
Anyone who may have information as to the whereabouts of Donavin are being asked to contact the NRPS Communications Unit at 905-688-4111.
-
CKTB AM Roundtable - May 12th, 2023
Tim Denis is joined by:
Ashley Waters - Relationship Manager, Scouts Niagara
Chris Richard - Practicing Injury Lawyer in St. Catharines
-
-
Mark Bingeman - Glamping: A New Way to Camp?
Mark Bingeman, President of Bingeman's Grand Experiences in Kitchener-Waterloo, joins Tim Denis to discuss their new Glamping Resort.