15-year-old boy from Welland missing since last Monday

Niagara Police are looking for a missing 15-year-old boy from Welland.

Donavin Sullivan-Karr was last seen on May 1st in St Catharines near Scott and Niagara Streets.

At that time he refused to return home and left the area on foot.

No one hs heard from him since last Monday, and it's not clear where he is now.

He is described as white, 100 pounds, 5’5”, brown hair, with brown eyes.

He was wearing a black baseball hat, black sweater, black pants, backpack and a satchel.

Anyone who may have information as to the whereabouts of Donavin are being asked to contact the NRPS Communications Unit at 905-688-4111.