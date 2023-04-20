15-year-old boy stabbed at a St. Catharines High School

A 15-year-old Thorold boy is facing an assault charge following a stabbing at a St. Catharines high school earlier today.

Police were called to St. Catharines Collegiate just before 11 o'clock this morning to find a 15-year-old student suffering from a stab wound.

He was rushed to an out-of-town hospital, but has since been released to recover at home.

Police say the stabbing took place at the school on Catherine Street, and they took the suspect, who was with staff members, into custody on school property as well.

The knife has been recovered.

The suspect's name is not being released due to provisions under the Youth Criminal Justice Act.

Niagara Police say the 15-year-old boy from Thorold has been charged with assault with a weapon.

He remains in police custody and is scheduled to attend a bail hearing tomorrow.

Any staff members, students, or others who witnessed the incident and have not already provided a statement, are encouraged to contact the lead detectives by dialing 905-688-4111, option 3, extension 1009358.