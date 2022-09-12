15 year old faces charges after stabbing in Niagara Falls

A 15 year old has been charged after a stabbing in Niagara Falls this weekend.

Niagara Regional Police say the boy from Niagara Falls has been charged with Assault, Assault with a weapon, and Possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose.

The incident happened Sunday evening at a home on Simcoe Street near St. Lawrence Avenue.

Police say the victims and suspect were known to each other.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police by calling 905-688-4111, extension 1022200.