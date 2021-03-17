1500 special education workers vaccinated in Niagara

1,500 special education workers have been vaccinated against COVID-19 in Niagara.

The Niagara Catholic and DSBN boards are thanking public health and Niagara Health for helping protect staff members along with students.

“Our goal is for every student to continue learning in class, and to keep them, our families, and staff safe. To do this, we are continuing to work with Niagara Region Public Health to expand vaccine eligibility to all staff who work directly with students in our schools each day,” said Warren Hoshizaki, DSBN Director of Education.

“The safety and well-being of our students and staff is the most important consideration for Niagara Catholic, and ensuring that staff who work with some of our most vulnerable students are vaccinated is the best way to prevent the spread of coronavirus,” said Larry Huibers, Chair of the Niagara Catholic’s Board of Trustees. Niagara Catholic Director of Education Camillo Cipriano noted that a safe return to school is the goal for everyone in Niagara and reinforced the importance of having all school staff vaccinated as quickly as possible.

Over 43,500 vaccines have been administered in Niagara so far.