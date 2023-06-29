$150K worth of drugs, and loaded handgun found in two arrests in St. Catharines

A major drug bust has been made in St. Catharines by Niagara Regional Police.

Street Crime Detectives started investigating the sale of illegal drugs in the city and made two arrests earlier this week.

Police say one suspect had a loaded handgun, and a total of $149,820 worth of meth, Fentanyl, and cocaine were seized.

The first arrest took place on Niagara Street near Church Street on Monday.

26-year-old Abdul Bangura of Scarborough is charged with Possession of Methamphetamine for the Purpose of Trafficking, Possession of Fentanyl for the Purpose of Trafficking and Possession of Cocaine for the Purpose of Trafficking.

Police arrested a second suspect yesterday in the area of Lake Street near Carlton Street.

The suspect was placed under arrest and detectives say they recovered one loaded 9mm handgun, 10 rounds of 9mm ammunition, and drugs in his vehicle.

32-year-old Malcolm Cassells of Scarborough has been arrested and charged with Possession of a Restricted or Prohibited Firearm Knowingly Not Holding a Licence, Possession of a Firearm, Weapon, Ammunition Contrary to Prohibition Order, Possession of a Restricted or Prohibited Firearm without Holding a Licence, Possession of Proceeds of Property Obtained by Crime Under $5000, Possession of a Prohibited or Restricted Firearm with Ammunition, Careless Storage of a Firearm, Weapon, Prohibited Device, Unauthorized Possession of a Firearm in a Motor Vehicle, Possession of Fentanyl for the Purpose of Trafficking and Possession of Cocaine for the Purpose of Trafficking.

Both suspects have been remanded into the custody of Ontario Correctional Services.

