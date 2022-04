Niagara is reporting 151 new COVID-19 infections today.

The true number of cases is believed to be higher given limits on PCR testing.

Two new deaths have been reported this week, bringing the death toll to 529.

While 56 patients being treated in Niagara's hospitals have tested positive for COVID, 32 patients are being treated primarily for the virus, and not other ailments.

Four are in the ICU.