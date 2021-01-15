152 new cases of COVID-19 in Niagara and 5 more deaths
Niagara Region Public Health have confirmed 152 new cases of COVID-19, and five more deaths.
To date, 213 people in Niagara have died with the virus.
Right now, Niagara has 1,556 active cases of the virus, and 49 active outbreaks.
129 more cases of COVID-19 are considered resolved.
Public Health's data also shows they've administer 466 more does of the vaccine to residents of long-term care facilities.
To see the full data from Niagara Region Public Health, click here.
