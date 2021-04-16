154 new COVID cases in Niagara, with social gatherings fueling cases

154 new COVID-19 cases are being reported in Niagara today.

No new deaths were announced, leaving the death toll at 379.

1400 cases are considered active, with 29 outbreaks.

125,000 doses of the vaccine have been administered.

12 people are in the ICU in Niagara with the virus out of the total 49 patients being treated.

Niagara Public Health says they are seeing an increase in new cases related to private gatherings: