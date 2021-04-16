154 new COVID cases in Niagara, with social gatherings fueling cases
154 new COVID-19 cases are being reported in Niagara today.
No new deaths were announced, leaving the death toll at 379.
1400 cases are considered active, with 29 outbreaks.
125,000 doses of the vaccine have been administered.
12 people are in the ICU in Niagara with the virus out of the total 49 patients being treated.
Niagara Public Health says they are seeing an increase in new cases related to private gatherings:
"From young adults with friends, to families arranging playdates, to gatherings with extended family members and friends. Just because you know someone doesn't reduce the risk of transmitting COVID-19. It most often spreads amongst people who know each other, not amongst strangers in public. Gatherings indoors must only be with your household members (exception if you live alone, in which case you can join one other household). There’s a fine for gathering with people you don’t live with https://covid-19.ontario.ca/zones-and-restrictions. Outdoors, you can gather with a maximum of 5 people, all 2 metres apart, for an essential purpose only. These should not be social gatherings with people you don't live with, since those lead to infection spreading (even outdoors)."
-
