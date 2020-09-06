158 new cases of COVID-19 in Ontario

Ontario is reporting 158 new cases of COVID-19 today.

The majority of the cases are again in the GTA.

Health Minister Christine Elliott saysToronto has 49 new cases, 44 are in Peel Region, 21 in Ottawa and 16 in York Region.

Locally, 29 of Ontario’s 34 public health units are reporting five or fewer cases, with 20 of them reporting no new cases at all.

The province processed nearly 29-thousand tests the past 24 hours.

