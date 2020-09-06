158 new cases of COVID-19 in Ontario
Ontario is reporting 158 new cases of COVID-19 today.
The majority of the cases are again in the GTA.
Health Minister Christine Elliott saysToronto has 49 new cases, 44 are in Peel Region, 21 in Ottawa and 16 in York Region.
Locally, 29 of Ontario’s 34 public health units are reporting five or fewer cases, with 20 of them reporting no new cases at all.
The province processed nearly 29-thousand tests the past 24 hours.
Rob Foster - Lincoln Regional CouncillorMatt talks to Councillor Foster about regional transit, waste collection and the week ahead at the region. See omnystudio.com/policies/listener for privacy information.
Dr. Mustafa Hirji - Niagara HealthMatt gets an update from Dr. Hirji on the Covid 19 outbreak. See omnystudio.com/policies/listener for privacy information.
Wayne Gates - Niagara Falls MPPMatt talks to MPP Gates about how we can continue to support essential workers when the pandemic is over. See omnystudio.com/policies/listener for privacy information.