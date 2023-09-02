15th Annual Big Move Cancer Ride to take place September 10th

The heart of Niagara will beat strong as the community gathers for the 15th Annual Big Move Cancer Ride.

The ride will be taking place on September 10th at White Meadows Farm.

This year's event promises a day of cycling, camaraderie, and a shared commitment to improving cancer care in the region.

Over 500 riders are expected this year.

Here is a list of this year's Ride Routes and Start Times:

1. 75km Ride - Start Time: 8:30 AM

2. 50km Ride - Start Time: 9:30 AM

3. 25km Ride - Start Time: 10:30 AM

4. Family Ride - Start Time: 10:35 AM

Over the last 15 years, the Big Move Cancer Ride has raised over $5 million for the Walker Family Cancer Centre at Niagara Health.

Cyclists of all levels and backgrounds have contributed to the feat.