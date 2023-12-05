$16,000 going to help children served by FACS Niagara thanks to cookies sold in Welland

We now know how much money was raised in Welland in the Holiday Smile Cookie campaign at Tim Hortons.

$33,536.26 was raised to support FACS Niagara and Tim Hortons Foundation Camps with over 22,300 cookies sold.

“We would like to extend a heartfelt thank you to everyone who purchased a Holiday Smile Cookie during this holiday season,” says Brett Sweeney, Director of Communications and Community Engagement.

“The holidays can be a difficult time for the children, youth, and families we serve, so we are pleased to be able to provide support and bring holiday magic to them this season. Thank you to the Welland Tim Hortons store owners, team members, and volunteers who helped to make this initiative impactful.”

The funds received will help buy toys, food, and necessities for the children served by FACS Niagara.

FACS Niagara will receive just over $16,765 from the Holiday Smile Cookie campaign.