16 drivers charged between March 2-8 with alleged impaired driving

Niagara Regional Police have released the latest list of people facing alleged impaired driving charges.

16 drivers were charged between March 2nd-8th.

The following individuals have been charged criminally with impaired driving by alcohol or drugs, driving with a blood alcohol concentration of 80 mgs or above of alcohol in 100 ml of blood, or refusing to provide a breath / blood sample.

Reid J. MCDONALD 22 years, Niagara Falls

Thomas J. ELLIS 56 years, Niagara Falls

Conrad J. NIEUWESTEEG 24 years, Welland

Shannon M. L. FEE 31 years, Niagara Falls

Marie G. P. LAREAU 56 years, Niagara Falls

Karrie L. GOBBI 45 years, Welland

Simon F. MORIELLO 27 years, Niagara Falls

Gualtiero GIANSANTE 55 years, Grimsby

Silvana GROTTOLA 56 years, Niagara Falls

Gabriel D. JOHNS 46 years, Niagara Falls

Christine E. KEYES 39 years, St. Catharines

Taylor M. LASLO 35 years, St. Catharines

Sukhpreet S. GHUMAN 22 years, Brampton

William G. KRUCHKA 67 years, Grimsby

Angela ALBANO 36 years, Welland

Conor M. VAN VEEN 21 years, Niagara Falls