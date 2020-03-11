16 drivers charged between March 2-8 with alleged impaired driving
Niagara Regional Police have released the latest list of people facing alleged impaired driving charges.
16 drivers were charged between March 2nd-8th.
The following individuals have been charged criminally with impaired driving by alcohol or drugs, driving with a blood alcohol concentration of 80 mgs or above of alcohol in 100 ml of blood, or refusing to provide a breath / blood sample.
Reid J. MCDONALD 22 years, Niagara Falls
Thomas J. ELLIS 56 years, Niagara Falls
Conrad J. NIEUWESTEEG 24 years, Welland
Shannon M. L. FEE 31 years, Niagara Falls
Marie G. P. LAREAU 56 years, Niagara Falls
Karrie L. GOBBI 45 years, Welland
Simon F. MORIELLO 27 years, Niagara Falls
Gualtiero GIANSANTE 55 years, Grimsby
Silvana GROTTOLA 56 years, Niagara Falls
Gabriel D. JOHNS 46 years, Niagara Falls
Christine E. KEYES 39 years, St. Catharines
Taylor M. LASLO 35 years, St. Catharines
Sukhpreet S. GHUMAN 22 years, Brampton
William G. KRUCHKA 67 years, Grimsby
Angela ALBANO 36 years, Welland
Conor M. VAN VEEN 21 years, Niagara Falls
