16 new cases of COVID-19 in Niagara
Niagara Region Public Health have confirmed 16 new cases of COVID-19.
Right now, Niagara has 116 active cases of the virus, and eight outbreaks.
To see the full data from NRPH, click here.
The province has not provided updated their numbers today.
Michael Bower - NBC News RadioMatt talks to Michael as the US Presidential race heats up.
Lynn Ogryzlo - Host of Food TherapyMatt talks to Lynn about what you can cook last minute for thanksgiving, or if you had the big meal yesterday, what to do with leftovers.
Dr. Mustafa Hirji - Niagara HealthMatt gets an update from Dr. Hirji on the Covid 19 outbreak.