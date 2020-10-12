iHeartRadio
16 new cases of COVID-19 in Niagara

Niagara Region Public Health have confirmed 16 new cases of COVID-19.

Right now, Niagara has 116 active cases of the virus, and eight outbreaks.

To see the full data from NRPH, click here.

The province has not provided updated their numbers today.

