16 new cases of COVID-19 in Niagara
Niagara Region Public Health has confirmed 16 new cases of COVID-19.
Currently, Niagara has 78 active cases, and six active outbreaks.
Most of Niagara's active cases of the virus are in Welland.
Federal Politics/Snap Election/Confidence VoteTom McConnell Speaks with Matt Gurney - National Post regarding Federal politics, confidence vote and possibility of snap election
Possibility of a Snap ElectionMatt Holmes Speaks with Peter Woolstencroft – Retired Political Science Professor from University of Waterloo regarding the possibility of a snap election
Spectacular Halloween Displays for Charity in Welland and Port ColborneMatt Holmes Speaks with Taryn Wilson - Welland Resident Co-Founder Hallowe'en On the Grange display in Welland and Koreen Huffman - Port Colborne Resident Co-Founder Haunt Maze in Port Colborne regarding spectacular Halloween displays for charity