iHeartRadio
17°C
Instagram
61010
Sms*

16 new cases of COVID-19 in Niagara

iStock-1205778418

Niagara Region Public Health has confirmed 16 new cases of COVID-19.

Currently, Niagara has 78 active cases, and six active outbreaks.

Most of Niagara's active cases of the virus are in Welland.

To see the full data from NRPH, click here.

Latest Audio