16 new cases of COVID in Niagara as Ontario reports 1248 cases and 29 deaths

16 new cases of COVID-19 were reported in Niagara on Sunday.

There are just over 200 active cases, and 13 outbreaks.

29 cases were reported on Saturday.

Niagara will move into the 'Orange-Restrict' level Monday November 16th at 12:01 a.m. Click here to learn more.

Across Ontario, officials reported 1,248 new cases of COVID-19 and 29 new deaths on Sunday.

The single-day death toll was the highest Ontario had seen since June 19, when 31 deaths were reported.

In total, 479 people are hospitalized in Ontario due to COVID-19, including 118 in intensive care.

The province says 67 people are on ventilators in hospital.