16 new cases of COVID in Niagara as Ontario reports 1248 cases and 29 deaths
16 new cases of COVID-19 were reported in Niagara on Sunday.
There are just over 200 active cases, and 13 outbreaks.
29 cases were reported on Saturday.
Niagara will move into the 'Orange-Restrict' level Monday November 16th at 12:01 a.m. Click here to learn more.
Across Ontario, officials reported 1,248 new cases of COVID-19 and 29 new deaths on Sunday.
The single-day death toll was the highest Ontario had seen since June 19, when 31 deaths were reported.
In total, 479 people are hospitalized in Ontario due to COVID-19, including 118 in intensive care.
The province says 67 people are on ventilators in hospital.
