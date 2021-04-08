16 people in the running to fill council seat in Welland
There are 16 people vying to become a councillor in Welland.
There is a vacancy in Ward 3, following the resignation of Lucas Spinosa.
The eligible individuals who submitted their names for consideration are:
•BELLINGHAM, Leslie
•CSIKASZ, Dave
•D’ADDARIO, Venanzio
•DZUGAN, Mark
•GLADMAN, Phill
•KATSMAR, Debi
•LEE, Jamie
•LEMELIN, Larry
•MASTROIANNI, John
•MELNA, Chuck
•NAVA, Ryan
•SMITH, Matt
•SOOS, Steven
•TAKEO, James
•ULCH, Brad
•YOCHIM, Steve
Each member of council had the opportunity to nominate a resident of Welland to fill the Ward 3 vacancy, either from, or outside, the list.
The list of nominees will be included in a staff report for the April 20th, 2021 Council Meeting.
