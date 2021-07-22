16 people on NRP's latest list of alleged impaired drivers

16 people were charged with impaired driving in Niagara between July 5th and the 18th.

Niagara Regional Police have released the latest list of drivers facing charges locally.

In addition to being charged, these individuals are also bound by a Ministry of Transportation 90-day Administrative Driver's Licence Suspension and are prohibited from operating a motor vehicle on a roadway.

The following individuals have been charged criminally with impaired driving by alcohol or drugs, driving with a blood alcohol concentration of 80 mgs or above of alcohol in 100 ml of blood, or refusing to provide a breath / blood sample.

John WEBB, 54 years, Fort Erie

Jonathan Sean Aaron DUPLANTIS, 46 years, Niagara Falls

Vijesh SINGH, 23 years, Niagara Falls

Austin James ROWLEY, 26 years, Niagara Falls

Lucas Gorden ROWLINSON, 30 years, St. Catharines

Saravjit SINGH, 20 years, Niagara Falls

Jasmine Jade SCOTT, 29 years, Thorold

Melanie Diane WALKER, 37 years, Welland

Hailey Erica SMITH, 34 years, Niagara Falls

Andrew GORDON, 53 years, St. Catharines

Nicole M KEITH, 55 years, St. Catharines

James Gerald JACOBS, 44 years, Fort Erie

Dennis Craig PARSONS, 64 years, Niagara on the Lake

Christopher LOCKHART, 53 years, St. Catharines

Andrew H PITTS, 55 years, Niagara Falls

Divine Richard FEARON, 20 years, Brampton