16 people on NRP's latest list of alleged impaired drivers
16 people were charged with impaired driving in Niagara between July 5th and the 18th.
Niagara Regional Police have released the latest list of drivers facing charges locally.
In addition to being charged, these individuals are also bound by a Ministry of Transportation 90-day Administrative Driver's Licence Suspension and are prohibited from operating a motor vehicle on a roadway.
The following individuals have been charged criminally with impaired driving by alcohol or drugs, driving with a blood alcohol concentration of 80 mgs or above of alcohol in 100 ml of blood, or refusing to provide a breath / blood sample.
John WEBB, 54 years, Fort Erie
Jonathan Sean Aaron DUPLANTIS, 46 years, Niagara Falls
Vijesh SINGH, 23 years, Niagara Falls
Austin James ROWLEY, 26 years, Niagara Falls
Lucas Gorden ROWLINSON, 30 years, St. Catharines
Saravjit SINGH, 20 years, Niagara Falls
Jasmine Jade SCOTT, 29 years, Thorold
Melanie Diane WALKER, 37 years, Welland
Hailey Erica SMITH, 34 years, Niagara Falls
Andrew GORDON, 53 years, St. Catharines
Nicole M KEITH, 55 years, St. Catharines
James Gerald JACOBS, 44 years, Fort Erie
Dennis Craig PARSONS, 64 years, Niagara on the Lake
Christopher LOCKHART, 53 years, St. Catharines
Andrew H PITTS, 55 years, Niagara Falls
Divine Richard FEARON, 20 years, Brampton
