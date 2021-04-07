iHeartRadio
16-year-old dies in Montreal hospital from COVID-19

A Montreal hospital is confirming the death of a 16-year-old patient from COVID-19.

A spokeswoman for the Ste-Justine chilldren's hospital said privacy rules prevent officials from releasing other details about the teenager's death.

In a brief statement, the spokeswoman noted that in general when people die from COVID-19 at a young age, they have other significant underlying conditions.
 

