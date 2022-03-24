16 year-old St. Catharines boy dies in hospital after ATV crash in Niagara-on-the-Lake

A sad update after a St. Catharines teen was involved in an ATV crash in Niagara-on-the-Lake.

The 16-year-old driver of the ATV died in hospital today as a result of his injuries suffered in the March 13th crash.

His identity is not being released out of respect for his family.

The accident happened shortly after midnight on Sunday March 13th in the residential area of Garrison Village Drive and Village Road.

Emergency services were called to find the teen, who was wearing a helmet, pinned under the yellow vehicle with critical injuries.

He was rushed to hospital and later flown to an out-of-region hospital.

Detectives continue to appeal to the public in the area for any witnesses to come forward.

Anyone with information is being asked to contact 905-688-4111, extension 1009265.