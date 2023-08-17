16-yr-old Welland boy arrested for stealing licence plates from hotel parking lots

A 16-year-old Welland boy has been arrested after 75 stolen licence plates were discovered.

Niagara Police say they started investigating after a number of American licence plates were stolen from vehicles parked at hotels in Niagara Falls and St. Catharines.

Last night, officers were in a hotel parking lot on Fallsview Boulevard near Robinson Street, when they saw a teen get out of a car and then remove an American licence plate from a parked car.

Detectives arrested the boy as he tried to leave the area.

Police say he had multiple American licence plates, and further investigation led officers to find 75 more.

They are both American and Canadian licence plates.

Police also believe the youth is responsible for a gas drive-off in Thorold on August 2nd.

The 16-year-old boy from Welland is facing 28 counts of Possession of Property Obtained by Crime, Attempt to Commit an Indictable Offence, and Theft Under $5000.

He is being held in police custody following a bail hearing.