166 new cases of COVID in Niagara with 90 people now being treated in hospital
Niagara is reporting 166 new COVID-19 cases today.
Five more people are being treated for the virus in local hospitals, with 90 patients in total being cared for.
21 of those patients are in the ICU.
No new deaths were announced today, leaving the death toll at 391.
Ontario officials say 41 more people had died from the virus for a total of 8,029.
175,000 doses of the vaccine have been administered in Niagara so far.
