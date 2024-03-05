17 cases of measles have been confirmed in Quebec, Ontario, Saskatchewan and British Columbia

Seventeen cases of measles have been confirmed in Quebec, Ontario, Saskatchewan and British Columbia.



More than half of those are in the Montreal area.



Quebec public health director Dr. Luc Boileau confirmed 10 cases on Monday, almost all of them involving children.



He said only three of the cases were linked to travel outside of the country, indicating community spread in and around Montreal.



Public Health Ontario confirmed five cases of measles and said all but one involved travel.



B-C's provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry said one case of the virus, related to international travel, was recorded in the Vancouver Coastal health region on the weekend in a child younger than 10.



A case in Saskatoon, confirmed in January, was also linked to travel abroad.



Infectious disease specialists say a small number of measles cases can escalate to widespread infections as it has elsewhere in the world, including Europe, where thousands of cases have been confirmed.